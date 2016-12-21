Petition decrying Mormon Tabernacle C...

Petition decrying Mormon Tabernacle Choir's performance at Trump inaugural nears 15,000 signatures |

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Special to the Tribune) Christmas with Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazon at The LDS Church Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Thursday,Dec 082016 Special to the Tribune) Christmas with Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazon at The LDS Church Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Thursday,Dec 082016 An online petition scolding the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for accepting an invitation to sing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump reached nearly 15,000 signatures Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the real truth about the jews 5 hr LEX LUTHER 1
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 6 hr Mitt R 23
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Dec 22 Caroline 40
Utah sucks Dec 22 Richard 11
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Dec 22 Allishar 32,092
Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14) Dec 21 Poetroo 6
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Dec 20 Thomas 37
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iraq
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,367,361

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC