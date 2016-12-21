Petition decrying Mormon Tabernacle Choir's performance at Trump inaugural nears 15,000 signatures |
Special to the Tribune) Christmas with Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazon at The LDS Church Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Thursday,Dec 082016 Special to the Tribune) Christmas with Mormon Tabernacle Choir featuring Rolando Villazon at The LDS Church Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Thursday,Dec 082016 An online petition scolding the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for accepting an invitation to sing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump reached nearly 15,000 signatures Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the real truth about the jews
|5 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|6 hr
|Mitt R
|23
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Dec 22
|Caroline
|40
|Utah sucks
|Dec 22
|Richard
|11
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14)
|Dec 21
|Poetroo
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|Thomas
|37
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC