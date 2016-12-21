Patent Engineer: Boulder, Denver, Salt Lake City, and Boise
ALTERNATIVE CAREER FOR ENGINEERS Holland & Hart is looking to bring in exceptional electrical engineers with 2-10 years of experience for our rapidly growing electronics and computer patent practice. Explore an exciting alternative career by using your engineering training to develop patent strategies for technology companies at the forefront of innovation.
