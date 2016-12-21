Obama names Utah, Nevada monuments despite GOP opposition
The Latest on a New Jersey woman and her great-granddaughter who went missing in Virginia during a holiday road trip : A trio of significant earthquakes that struck a remote part of western Nevada along the Sierra Mountains' eastern front Wednesday were big enough to cause as much as $1 billion in damage if they had been... A trio of significant earthquakes that struck a remote part of western Nevada early Wednesday were big enough to cause as much as $1 billion in damage if they had been centered beneath a big city, a leading expert said... President Barack Obama designated two national monuments Wednesday at sites in Utah and Nevada that have become key flashpoints over use of public land in the U.S. West, marking the administration's latest move... President Barack Obama designated two national monuments Wednesday at sites in Utah and Nevada that have become key flashpoints over use ... (more)
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|6 hr
|Frangelica
|42
|mrs fields cookies suck
|6 hr
|Frangelica
|2
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|6 hr
|Tymba
|148
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|9 hr
|Sally
|32,093
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|10 hr
|Victoria
|38
|NFL stadium? Kayaking park? New city? Ideas sta...
|10 hr
|Tylisha
|2
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|21 hr
|I RENOUNCE MO
|28
