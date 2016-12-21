Mother gives backpacks to homeless teens as tribute to son
In this Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, photo, volunteer John Kern, left, helps Bryant Ortiz pick out a backpack at the Volunteers of America Homeless Youth Resource Center in Salt Lake City. As a tribute to her son who died as a teenager, Utah mother Martha Crook organizes a yearly holiday program that gives backpacks filled with useful items to homeless youth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|4 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|140
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|10 hr
|Khan
|25
|the real truth about the jews
|20 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Dec 22
|Caroline
|40
|Utah sucks
|Dec 22
|Richard
|11
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14)
|Dec 21
|Poetroo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC