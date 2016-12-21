Mill Creek Canyon search for missing, endangered man scaled back
Efforts to find a "missing and endangered" man, last seen hiking in Mill Creek Canyon on Dec. 10, was scaled back Friday after nearly a week of extensive ground and air search efforts. Search and rescue ground crews, aided by a Department of Public Safety helicopter, had been scouring the rugged, snowy region east of Salt Lake City since Monday for 24-year-old Blake Richardson, who has a history of mental illness.
