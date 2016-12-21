Marcellas Willard Lewis

Marcellas Willard Lewis

Marcellas Willard Lewis passed away Dec. 25, 2016. He was born Oct. 31,1937, in Spanish Fork to Marcellas and Bliss Lewis.

