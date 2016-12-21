Man fatally shot near Liberty Park in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City police work at the scene of a fatal shooting in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Police are looking for two men suspected of killing another man who was riding in the same car with them in Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Utah sucks
|3 hr
|Berry
|12
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|3 hr
|Harold P
|41
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|3 hr
|Marie R
|143
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|3 hr
|Jose
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|Thomas
|37
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC