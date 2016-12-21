Man charged with murder in death of Iraqi refugee
Suhail is accused of killing Alaa Alkhatawi on Dec. 9 in Salt Lake City. Authorities say Alkhatawi sold prescription pain killer pills such as oxycodone and methadone from his home.
