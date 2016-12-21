Live: Reaction to Utah's new Bears Ea...

Live: Reaction to Utah's new Bears Ears National Monument

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Pro- Bears Ears National Monument supporters hold up their Bears Ears signs during press conference at the Utah State Capitol Preservation Room in Salt Lake City Monday December 19, 2016. Speakers included Chairman Shaun Chapoose, Ute Indian Tribe of the Uinta Ouray Reservation, Delegate Davis Filfred, Navajo Nation Council and Malcolm Lehi, former White Mesa representative of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Problems with the Book of Mormon 3 hr Frangelica 42
mrs fields cookies suck 3 hr Frangelica 2
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 3 hr Tymba 148
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 6 hr Sally 32,093
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) 7 hr Victoria 38
News NFL stadium? Kayaking park? New city? Ideas sta... 7 hr Tylisha 2
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 18 hr I RENOUNCE MO 28
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,904 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,958

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC