Letter: Moving the homeless to help T...

Letter: Moving the homeless to help The Gateway

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Now we know why the mayor and Salt Lake City Council are so adamant on moving the homeless shelters out of downtown. The Dec. 22 column by Jenny Cushing, VP of leasing for The Gateway, sheds some light: "The relocation of the shelter to smaller neighborhood settings fits in well with the comeback story of The Gateway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Thu Notpoliticallycor... 87
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Thu Denise R 31
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Thu Kasick of Pancakes 153
brickstone on 33rd Thu DixonJr 8
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Thu Carol Anne 39
Utah sucks Thu Nancy G 13
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Wed Frangelica 42
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,954 • Total comments across all topics: 277,479,305

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC