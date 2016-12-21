Jeweller Clive Prevett of Higham died...

Jeweller Clive Prevett of Higham died after crash on holiday in US

Clive Prevett, 64, was visiting Salt Lake City, Utah, and had set out with his three companions for a trip around the Grand Canyon in Arizona when their car collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver and Mr Prevett, who lived in Higham, were both seriously injured and taken to hospital by air, but the front seat passenger died at the scene.

