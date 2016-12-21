Jeweller Clive Prevett of Higham died after crash on holiday in US
Clive Prevett, 64, was visiting Salt Lake City, Utah, and had set out with his three companions for a trip around the Grand Canyon in Arizona when their car collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver and Mr Prevett, who lived in Higham, were both seriously injured and taken to hospital by air, but the front seat passenger died at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|44 min
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|3 hr
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|brickstone on 33rd
|4 hr
|DixonJr
|8
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Carol Anne
|39
|Utah sucks
|9 hr
|Nancy G
|13
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|18 hr
|Frangelica
|42
|mrs fields cookies suck
|18 hr
|Frangelica
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC