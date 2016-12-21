Govs of Utah, Colorado and Nevada Ann...

Govs of Utah, Colorado and Nevada Announce Regional Electric Vehicle Corridor

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Utah Business

Salt Lake City, Denver, Carson City-The Governors of Colorado, Utah and Nevada jointly announced Tuesday that they will work together over the next year to develop complementary plans for building an electric vehicle charging network across key highway corridors in their states. The corridors will include Interstates 70, 76 and 25 across Colorado; Interstates 70, 80 and 15 across Utah; and Interstates 80 and 15 across Nevada.

