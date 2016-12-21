Governor joins volunteers to distribute holiday meals to Utah families in need
The governor and volunteers of all ages Friday made sure that many of Salt Lake's less fortunate won't go hungry on Christmas. Rowland Hall and Crossroads Urban Center teamed up once again this year to pass out meals to more than 800 families and individuals in need.
