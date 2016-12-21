Erin Stewart: How to help refugees

Erin Stewart: How to help refugees

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

A week ago, my girls and I stood in a modest apartment where a refugee family has made their temporary home after fleeing their real one in Burma. Now in Salt Lake City, they are learning English, trying to find jobs and hoping to build a life for their young son in America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 1 hr I RENOUNCE MO 28
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 2 hr Christian Taliban 144
Utah sucks 6 hr Berry 12
More Problems with the Book of Mormon 6 hr Harold P 41
the real truth about the jews Mon LEX LUTHER 1
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Dec 22 Allishar 32,092
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Dec 20 Thomas 37
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,916 • Total comments across all topics: 277,397,635

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC