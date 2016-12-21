Concert preview: George Clinton set t...

Concert preview: George Clinton set to unleash 'a fresh batch' of funk on Salt Lake City

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The original Mothership was sold for scrap metal in 1983 to pay off some debt. A years-younger twin Mothership was donated to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2011 to centerpiece a "Musical Crossroads" exhibition that just opened a few months ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 1 hr Notpoliticallycor... 87
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 5 hr Denise R 31
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 8 hr Kasick of Pancakes 153
brickstone on 33rd 9 hr DixonJr 8
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) 14 hr Carol Anne 39
Utah sucks 14 hr Nancy G 13
More Problems with the Book of Mormon 23 hr Frangelica 42
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,203 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,856

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC