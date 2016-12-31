Choir member resigns rather than sing...

Choir member resigns rather than sing for Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star Online

WASHINGTON: A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has resigned over its plan to sing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, and more than 22,000 people have signed a petition opposing the choir's participation. Jan Chamberlin resigned after five years with the choir, which originates from Utah, over the Jan 20 ceremony, saying it "will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and fascism by singing for this man."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Thu Notpoliticallycor... 87
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Thu Denise R 31
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Thu Kasick of Pancakes 153
brickstone on 33rd Thu DixonJr 8
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Thu Carol Anne 39
Utah sucks Thu Nancy G 13
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Wed Frangelica 42
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,464 • Total comments across all topics: 277,483,880

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC