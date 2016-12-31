Choir member resigns rather than sing for Donald Trump
WASHINGTON: A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has resigned over its plan to sing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, and more than 22,000 people have signed a petition opposing the choir's participation. Jan Chamberlin resigned after five years with the choir, which originates from Utah, over the Jan 20 ceremony, saying it "will appear that Choir is endorsing tyranny and fascism by singing for this man."
