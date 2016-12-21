Charges: Utah driver consumed alcohol...

Charges: Utah driver consumed alcohol and drugs prior to causing death of motorcyclist

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A 62-year-old Salt Lake City woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in August when she allegedly caused the death of a motorcyclist in Cottonwood Heights. Sally Hall Sturtevant is charged in 3rd District Court with one count of third-degree felony automobile homicide in the death of 43-year-old Rodney Russell, of Sandy.

