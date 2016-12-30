Atheist group offers church-like gathering in Salt Lake City
In this Dec. 9, 2016 photo, Alex Freshman, his wife Amanda, and their family participate in one of the activities, where people were asked to do "the paper plate challenge" - a blind drawing game, where they drew a Christmas tree, presents, a fireplace and stockings on a plate placed on top of their head at Sunday Assembly in Salt Lake City. The Salt Lake City atheist group is offering non-believers a church-like service that offers music, readings and community for those who don't belong to the state's dominant religion, Mormonism, or other faith groups.
