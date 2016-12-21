Artists turn The Gateway's empty storefronts into installation space
One's options for Christmas shopping may be limited at The Gateway , with so many empty stores - but the space is getting repurporsed as a place for art installations. Nine local artists have created one-of-a-kind art installations in the unused store windows in the mall, along Rio Grande St. between 50 North and 200 South in downtown Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|22 hr
|nobody
|20
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Thu
|Caroline
|40
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Richard
|11
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Allishar
|32,092
|Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14)
|Dec 21
|Poetroo
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|Thomas
|37
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|Dec 20
|Jill
|35
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC