'A festival of light': Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah with governor at Capitol
About 150 members of Utah's Jewish community gathered in the rotunda of the state Capitol and heard messages of hope and kindness as they marked the fourth day of Hanukkah. The celebration in recent years has moved to the Capitol after it grew too large for the Governor's Mansion.
