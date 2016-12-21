2nd snowiest Christmas ever recorded in Salt Lake City
Residents throughout Utah had a snowy Sunday, including the area near Salt Lake City's airport, were weather officials say more than 8 inches fell, making it the second snowiest Christmas on record. National Weather Service Meteorologist Nick Carr said the airport received about 8.1 inches of snow by midmorning.
