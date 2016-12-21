2 UHP vehicles damaged in stopping wrong-way driver on I-15
Two Utah Highway Patrol vehicles were damaged after troopers strategically used them to stop a wrong-way driver early Saturday morning, police said. Police responded to a report of the wrong-way driver traveling south on I-15 northbound near 400 South in Salt Lake City, according to UHP trooper Evan Kirby.
