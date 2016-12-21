2 dead following murder-suicide at U....

2 dead following murder-suicide at U.'s Research Park

A Salt Lake City husband and wife are dead following an apparent murder-suicide shooting Thursday night outside ARUP Laboratories at the University of Utah Research Park. Richard Peralta, 25, approached 23-year-old Katherine Peralta in the parking lot of the facility shortly before 5 p.m. and shot her multiple times, killing her, University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy confirmed.

