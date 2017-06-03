Salmon River predicted to reach highest level in decades
The Salmon River is predicted this week to reach its highest level in more than two decades, a flood stage driven mostly by the melting of mountain snow but also recent rains, according to the National Weather Service office in Missoula, Mont. On Friday, the river overtook Island Park on the west end of downtown Salmon even as several residents north of town used sandbags and other materials in attempt to keep at bay a creek that was inundating low-lying properties.
