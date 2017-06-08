Good Old Days of Custer County
Hammond Engineering of Troy, Idaho, owned by former Challis resident Jack Hammond, has made applications for preliminary permits to conduct hydroelectric feasibility studies at three sites in Custer County. Site #1 is located on Challis and Bear creeks; Site #2 is located on Challis and Mill creeks; and Site #3 is on Morgan Creek.
