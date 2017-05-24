Age-progression photo of DeOrr Kunz Jr. released
There are 1 comment on the Post Register story from Wednesday May 24, titled Age-progression photo of DeOrr Kunz Jr. released.
An age-progression rendering of DeOrr Kunz Jr., who was 2 years old when he disappeared from a campground near Leadore. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Nearly two years after DeOrr Kunz Jr. went missing the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has created an age-progression photo of the what the now 4-year-old could look like.
#1 Thursday May 25
That silly PI's statement tells it all:
We have no evidence...confess and do your time.
He mentions LE and then inserts----we think them.
It is unlikely four people could keep it a secret if they knew.
He, the PI, wants to clip and paste and draw attention to himself.
