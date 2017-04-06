Salmon mother brings home son's remains

Post Register

The mother of a Salmon man shot dead by the son of a Chicago hit man has brought home the bone fragment that was all that was found of her son after his body was dismembered by the confessed killer. It has been nearly 17 years since Josh Reddington, then 25, stopped in his hometown with his friend, Michael Dauber, to visit Reddington's mother, Vera Pohto.

