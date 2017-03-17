Stoddard footbridge over the Salmon River collapses
The Stoddard Bridge, located about 38 miles west of North Fork, collapsed recently. Courtesy Caryll McConnell, Idaho Department of Fish and Game The Stoddard Bridge, located about 38 miles west of North Fork, collapsed recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salmon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salmon sees first in-town ice jam in decades
|Jan '17
|Kkate Knapp Rollins
|1
|Salmon Croquettes
|Oct '16
|Salmonella
|1
|Cliff & Nancy Cummings (Apr '12)
|Jan '16
|Tom and Bob buttita
|4
|Justice or Patches the pony (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Justice for Patches
|1
|Debate: War on Christmas - Salmon, ID (May '12)
|Jul '15
|*ohn
|3
|McCall's new Lardo Bridge to open November 26th (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gotwood4sale
|1
|Salmon man faces burglary charges (Sep '10)
|May '14
|Sissey Fritz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salmon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC