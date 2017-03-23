Grace Thelma Hennings

Grace Thelma Hennings

Thelma Hennings, 104, of Challis, Idaho, passed away March 11, 2017, at Discovery Care Center in Salmon, Idaho. Inurnment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla, Washington, with her husband Frederick Hennings.

