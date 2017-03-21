Forest officials: Rock fall wrecked footbridge
A massive rock fall from a towering outcropping likely caused the collapse of a suspension bridge that is the only structure across the Salmon River providing access to the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, U.S. Forest Service officials said. The Salmon-Challis National Forest received a report Thursday of the collapse of the Stoddard Pack Bridge about 38 miles west of North Fork near the confluence of the Middle Fork Salmon and Salmon rivers.
