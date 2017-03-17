Departing fitness instructor left mark on Salmon
Judy Barkley is many things to a multitude of people, but it is as instructor of an exercise class for older adults which has brought her the greatest satisfaction and where one student claims the fitness regimen helped save his life. For roughly a decade and in various guises, Barkley has significantly contributed to the organized recreation of Salmon area residents who range from children to senior citizens.
