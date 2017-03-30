Custertel has another profitable year

Custer Telephone Cooperative Inc. and its subsidiary, Custer Telephone Broadband Services LLC had another profitable year, but since 2016 was extraordinary with windfalls that managers and members can't count on forever, it will remain a challenge to stay competitive in today's telecommunications world. That was the encouraging word from General Manager Dennis Thornock to members at the annual meeting last week in what he called an exceptional financial year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.