Custertel has another profitable year
Custer Telephone Cooperative Inc. and its subsidiary, Custer Telephone Broadband Services LLC had another profitable year, but since 2016 was extraordinary with windfalls that managers and members can't count on forever, it will remain a challenge to stay competitive in today's telecommunications world. That was the encouraging word from General Manager Dennis Thornock to members at the annual meeting last week in what he called an exceptional financial year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.
Add your comments below
Salmon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salmon sees first in-town ice jam in decades
|Jan '17
|Kkate Knapp Rollins
|1
|Salmon Croquettes
|Oct '16
|Salmonella
|1
|Cliff & Nancy Cummings (Apr '12)
|Jan '16
|Tom and Bob buttita
|4
|Justice or Patches the pony (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Justice for Patches
|1
|Debate: War on Christmas - Salmon, ID (May '12)
|Jul '15
|*ohn
|3
|McCall's new Lardo Bridge to open November 26th (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gotwood4sale
|1
|Salmon man faces burglary charges (Sep '10)
|May '14
|Sissey Fritz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salmon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC