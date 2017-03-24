Arts & Music briefly
Art lovers have a few days to take in a unique exhibit at The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. "SARA: Myth, Dream and Dramatic Episodes," a collection of work from Idaho artist Sara Joyce, wraps up a three-month run at the museum Saturday. According to the Art Museum website the exhibit was "inspired by dreams chronicled in the daily journals" of Joyce, who died in 2011.
Salmon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salmon sees first in-town ice jam in decades
|Jan '17
|Kkate Knapp Rollins
|1
|Salmon Croquettes
|Oct '16
|Salmonella
|1
|Cliff & Nancy Cummings (Apr '12)
|Jan '16
|Tom and Bob buttita
|4
|Justice or Patches the pony (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Justice for Patches
|1
|Debate: War on Christmas - Salmon, ID (May '12)
|Jul '15
|*ohn
|3
|McCall's new Lardo Bridge to open November 26th (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gotwood4sale
|1
|Salmon man faces burglary charges (Sep '10)
|May '14
|Sissey Fritz
|2
