Salmon, Challis bowlers have fun at Challis Lanes
A group of members and staff from Development Workshop, Inc. drove down from Salmon earlier this week for some bowling at Challis Lanes with some local DWI members and friends. In the group photo, back row, are bowlers Nicole Tracy, Cameron Bankson, Leon Knowles, Mike Peck, Lynn Lamping, Mike Hammond and Marcia Rowan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Challis Messenger.
Add your comments below
Salmon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salmon sees first in-town ice jam in decades
|Jan 26
|Kkate Knapp Rollins
|1
|Salmon Croquettes
|Oct '16
|Salmonella
|1
|Cliff & Nancy Cummings (Apr '12)
|Jan '16
|Tom and Bob buttita
|4
|Justice or Patches the pony (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Justice for Patches
|1
|Debate: War on Christmas - Salmon, ID (May '12)
|Jul '15
|*ohn
|3
|McCall's new Lardo Bridge to open November 26th (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|gotwood4sale
|1
|Salmon man faces burglary charges (Sep '10)
|May '14
|Sissey Fritz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salmon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC