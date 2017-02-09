Most watershed basins reported at normal or above
The Natural Resources Conservation Service just released the second water supply outlook report for the 2016 water year. Precipitation since the water year started on October 1, 2016, has varied across the state, with the majority of the watershed basins at 96 to 170 percent of normal.
