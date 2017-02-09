Meetings planned to talk about Chinook seasons
Plan now to attend a Fish and Game public open house to provide input that will help shape this year's Chinook salmon seasons. Idaho Fish and Game fishery personnel will be presenting information on this year's Chinook run forecast and discussing strategies on how to best manage the sport fishery.
