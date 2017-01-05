Salmon sees first in-town ice jam in ...

Salmon sees first in-town ice jam in decades

Subzero temperatures early Thursday saw ice jamming a stretch of the Salmon River in town for the first time in more than two decades and for a total distance of roughly 27 miles. Minor flooding has been reported north of the city, with one household requesting sandbags for their doorways after water overtook a levy the property owners had built, said Janet Nelson, Lemhi County's emergency manager.

