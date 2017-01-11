Ice jams on Salmon, Lemhi rivers force closure of sites
Ice jams along the Salmon and Lemhi rivers have forced closure of Shoup Bridge Recreation Site and Morgan Bar Campground. An ice jam refers to a buildup of ice that blocks the river's flow causing water upstream to slow down and rise higher, according to a Bureau of Land Management news release.
