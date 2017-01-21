BLM Resource Advisory Council to meet

BLM Resource Advisory Council to meet

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the BLM/U.S. Forest Service offices at 1405 Hollipark Drive. A public comment period will kick things off and run to 9:30 a.m. "This is a great opportunity to bring attention to issues of local concern," BLM Idaho Falls District Manager Mary D'Aversa said in a BLM news release.

