Salmon man found dead following snowm...

Salmon man found dead following snowmobile trip

52 min ago Read more: Post Register

A Salmon man reported missing from a snowmobile trip last week was found dead Christmas Eve in a mountainous area northwest of Salmon. Lemhi County Sheriff's Office deputies and two search and rescue teams found the body of 58-year-old Michael Mogard near U P Lake, said a Sheriff's Office news release.

