Mother sentenced to 12 years in baby's meth death

Calling the death of a baby from methamphetamine an unimaginable crime that "breaks my heart," an Idaho judge on Thursday handed down a 12-year sentence to a Salmon woman for her role in the infant's demise. Heather Elam, 26, in September pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death last year of her 6-month-old baby, Serenity, who was administered a lethal dose of methamphetamine.

