Salisbury man wanted in connection with East Spencer homicide
A Salisbury man was added to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list in connection with his involvement in a deadly shooting in East Spencer in June. According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Demario Alfredo Peck is wanted on the charge of possessing a firearm by a felon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith
|8 hr
|VictimInNY
|48
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... (Nov '16)
|Jul 6
|JUST STOP
|6
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Jul 6
|Mr Sir
|10,569
|Review: TLC Lawncare And Landscaping,llc (Apr '14)
|Jun 26
|Obc db
|6
|I Got a letter from TLC lawn care anthony (Dec '14)
|Jun 26
|Mrs Jones
|5
|Faith Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 17
|Musikologist
|5
|Rowan man accused of sex with 15-year-olds (Feb '14)
|Jun 12
|Karma
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC