Salisbury man wanted in connection with East Spencer homicide

Monday Jul 3 Read more: WBTV

A Salisbury man was added to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Most Wanted list in connection with his involvement in a deadly shooting in East Spencer in June. According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Demario Alfredo Peck is wanted on the charge of possessing a firearm by a felon.

