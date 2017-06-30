Police, Sheriff, and City of Salisbur...

Police, Sheriff, and City of Salisbury offer Fourth of July advice and schedule changes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WBTV

Tuesday is the Fourth of July, and that means a lot of celebrating and a lot of questions about which city services are still operating. In Rowan County, the Salisbury Police, Rowan Sheriff, and City of Salisbury all offered some useful information ahead of the Independence Day holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) 45 min Eyes on Christ 10,568
Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith Mon YeahNo 41
An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... (Nov '16) Jun 27 free speech 5
Review: TLC Lawncare And Landscaping,llc (Apr '14) Jun 26 Obc db 6
I Got a letter from TLC lawn care anthony (Dec '14) Jun 26 Mrs Jones 5
Faith Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 17 Musikologist 5
News Rowan man accused of sex with 15-year-olds (Feb '14) Jun 12 Karma 9
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,702 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC