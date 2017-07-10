Duke Energy reveals coal ash recycling plans
Duke Energy has announced the proposed location for a third coal ash reprocessing unit at its Cape Fear Plant in Moncure, North Carolina. In 2016, the company shared plans to build units at the Buck Steam Station in Salisbury, North Carolina, and the H.F. Lee Plant in Goldsboro, North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith
|8 hr
|VictimInNY
|48
|An Open Letter To Kenny Hardin and Rowan Free P... (Nov '16)
|Jul 6
|JUST STOP
|6
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Jul 6
|Mr Sir
|10,569
|Review: TLC Lawncare And Landscaping,llc (Apr '14)
|Jun 26
|Obc db
|6
|I Got a letter from TLC lawn care anthony (Dec '14)
|Jun 26
|Mrs Jones
|5
|Faith Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 17
|Musikologist
|5
|Rowan man accused of sex with 15-year-olds (Feb '14)
|Jun 12
|Karma
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC