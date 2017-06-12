VHA initiative significantly reduces ...

VHA initiative significantly reduces MRSA in veterans living centers

An initiative led by the Veterans Health Administration reduced Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus infections by 89 percent over four years in a Veterans community living center in North Carolina, according to research presented at the 44th Annual Conference of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology . Active surveillance and decolonization with strict control of the environment contributed to the significant reduction.

