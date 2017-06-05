Troy works to rebrand with Bigfoot Posted Jun 10, 2017 at
The small town of Troy - located near the Uwharrie National Forest and the county seat of Montgomery County - is really thinking outside of the box with the idea they are currently tossing around. They are thinking of creative ways - without being too tacky - to incorporate the legendary creature Bigfoot into the town via its tourism, promotional materials and in various festivals throughout the year.
