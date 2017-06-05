This inmate says a prison employee ga...

This inmate says a prison employee gave him cologne, steroids - and a poodle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: WBTV

Inmate William Walker says there were few places inside Wayne Correctional Center that he and a prison substance abuse counselor didn't have sex. They had sex in the kitchen, he said, and in janitors' closets in the back stairwell, the recreation room and even on the prison superintendent's desk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith 1 hr Obviously 17
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Jun 1 Married in 10,554
Review: Bost Pools (Dec '12) May 30 Stephen 2
News Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14) May 15 MWR 2
Paula . Drug dealer/ waitress. (Jun '14) May 15 Sick of it 3
Dating Marvin Lee Helms Apr '17 Dcbinva 1
Simple/Sexual Assault from car salesman's Apr '17 victimonce 1
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,581,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC