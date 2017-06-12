Serious crash blocks road in Rowan County
Rowan County Emergency Services posted photos of the crash, which happened in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard. Rowan County Emergency Services posted photos of the crash, which happened in the 1000 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salisbury Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rowan man accused of sex with 15-year-olds (Feb '14)
|22 hr
|Karma
|9
|United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Married in
|10,558
|Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith
|Mon
|ISmellTrouble
|26
|cuckold (Nov '12)
|Mon
|Whowaitwhat1
|4
|Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14)
|Mon
|Whowaitwhat1
|3
|Dating Marvin Lee Helms
|Mon
|Whowaitwhat1
|2
|looking for matt fisher (May '12)
|Jun 8
|Justaprettyface
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salisbury Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC