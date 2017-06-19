Salisbury police expanding foot patrol to five key neighborhoods
The Salisbury Police Department is expanding foot patrols in five key neighborhoods in an effort to reduce crime and improve citizen satisfaction with police services, the department announced Wednesday. The neighborhoods to first receive foot patrolling include the West End Community, Fairview Heights, Brooklyn South Square, Park Ave and Fulton Heights.
