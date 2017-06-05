Salisbury man sentenced to 6 years in...

Salisbury man sentenced to 6 years in prison for indecent liberties with a child

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: WBTV

A Salisbury man was convicted in the Rowan County Criminal Court Wednesday for felony indecent liberties with a child, court officials said. According to the Rowan County District Attorney's Office, Joseph Franklin Williams was convicted Wednesday and sentenced to at least six years in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salisbury Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Smith aka Mia Catherine Smith 3 hr Whowaitwhat1 24
cuckold (Nov '12) 3 hr Whowaitwhat1 4
News Sheriff: Habitual meth user busted again (Jul '14) 3 hr Whowaitwhat1 3
Dating Marvin Lee Helms 3 hr Whowaitwhat1 2
looking for matt fisher (May '12) Jun 8 Justaprettyface 2
News United House of Prayer for All People: Bishop's... (Apr '08) Jun 8 USS LIBERTY 10,555
Review: Bost Pools (Dec '12) May 30 Stephen 2
See all Salisbury Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salisbury Forum Now

Salisbury Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salisbury Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Salisbury, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,451 • Total comments across all topics: 281,698,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC