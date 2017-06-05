Salisbury man sentenced to 6 years in prison for indecent liberties with a child
A Salisbury man was convicted in the Rowan County Criminal Court Wednesday for felony indecent liberties with a child, court officials said. According to the Rowan County District Attorney's Office, Joseph Franklin Williams was convicted Wednesday and sentenced to at least six years in prison.
